Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 860
cyanotypes
tried to go to a workshop yesterday, but they'd had to move rooms and had no water :-( Anyhoo, I took a picture of my props and will try to edit it to look like a cyanotype.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4473
photos
52
followers
13
following
235% complete
View this month »
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
Latest from all albums
819
180
367
859
181
860
654
539
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd September 2022 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pegs
,
cyanotype
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close