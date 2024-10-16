Sign up
210 / 365
plans change
plans change
was going to go inside Sizergh Castle (for the first time in years).
I already knew it was likely to be full of damp people, but until I took the car out I had no idea how wet conditions were.
Parked to have my picnic - and then just stayed in the car watching it lash down - and (after a couple of quick photo-stops) carefully picked my way through the half-flooded roads, home.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
SM-A047F
SM-A047F
Taken
16th October 2024 2:06pm
Tags
picnic
,
dragon
,
quaver
,
yoftd
