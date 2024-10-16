Previous
plans change by anniesue
210 / 365

was going to go inside Sizergh Castle (for the first time in years).

I already knew it was likely to be full of damp people, but until I took the car out I had no idea how wet conditions were.

Parked to have my picnic - and then just stayed in the car watching it lash down - and (after a couple of quick photo-stops) carefully picked my way through the half-flooded roads, home.
16th October 2024

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
