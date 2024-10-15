Sign up
No newts is not good newts
They may have already hibernated, or they could have been smothered out of existence by the waterlilies.
Are newts sun-loving?
Does anyone know the correct ratio of waterlilies to newts??
15th October 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
waterlilies
newts
acorn bank
no newts
