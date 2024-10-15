Previous
No newts is not good newts by anniesue
Photo 893

No newts is not good newts

They may have already hibernated, or they could have been smothered out of existence by the waterlilies.
Are newts sun-loving?
Does anyone know the correct ratio of waterlilies to newts??
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

