Photo 441
proper nails!
my colleague made this customer put her hands through the gap to show me!
When I came to do mine I couldn't find my red nail varnish - nor the tippex I often use for white!!
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
4357
photos
55
followers
17
following
Tags
nails
,
varnish
,
painted
,
jubilee
,
union jack
,
platinum
