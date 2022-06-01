Previous
Next
proper nails! by anniesue
Photo 441

proper nails!

my colleague made this customer put her hands through the gap to show me!

When I came to do mine I couldn't find my red nail varnish - nor the tippex I often use for white!!
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise