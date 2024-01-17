Previous
four out:three in by anniesue
four out:three in

in fact I found there was a fifth one to come out - All American Rejects
delight in finding the Greatest Tenors CD which had fallen behind a chest of drawers - shows "Spring" cleaning is good for more than one thing

Less bothered about finding the Alfred Kraus - I like a "bright" tenor
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
