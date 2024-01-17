Sign up
Photo 478
four out:three in
in fact I found there was a fifth one to come out - All American Rejects
.
.
delight in finding the Greatest Tenors CD which had fallen behind a chest of drawers - shows "Spring" cleaning is good for more than one thing
Less bothered about finding the Alfred Kraus - I like a "bright" tenor
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Annie-Sue
