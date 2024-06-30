Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 494
one of three exhibitions at Farfield
at first viewing, I thought they hadn't fulfilled their brief, but having read their thinking, I was a bit more tolerant
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6008
photos
59
followers
21
following
135% complete
View this month »
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Latest from all albums
538
125
126
631
494
1158
855
127
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and 'my' months
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
30th June 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
textile
,
sedbergh
,
farfield mill
narayani
ace
Sounds a bit deep
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close