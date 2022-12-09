Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 380
after a second serious frost
I don't know if the fatsia will recover
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4655
photos
54
followers
14
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Latest from all albums
273
678
379
840
679
274
841
380
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
9th December 2022 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
fatsia
Peter
ace
Wow now thats not good at all Annie-Sue will it recover:)
December 9th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
their leaves can go completely limp and almost slimy looking and still recover - so we shall see
December 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close