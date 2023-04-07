Sign up
Photo 402
cotched him today
had to check "cotch", which has a new sense of relaxing, but still exists as a variant of the past tense of "caught". Anyway ... had a better view of him two days ago - When I Had NO Camera!!
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
DSC-WX350
7th April 2023 10:44am
bird
duck
drake
mandarin
