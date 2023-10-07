Previous
not good mock-up by anniesue
Photo 463

not good mock-up

anyway, I saw an unmistakable Great White Egret (looking like a pure white English heron with a yellow beak) somewhere between Grange and Carnforth on the Morecambe Bay side of the railway. This one is plonked down at Grange.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 1
  • Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
  • DSC-WX350
  • 7th October 2023 2:41pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise