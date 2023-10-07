Sign up
Photo 463
not good mock-up
anyway, I saw an unmistakable Great White Egret (looking like a pure white English heron with a yellow beak) somewhere between Grange and Carnforth on the Morecambe Bay side of the railway. This one is plonked down at Grange.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5300
photos
50
followers
17
following
126% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
7th October 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
