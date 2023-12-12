Previous
my friend* pointed out this robin in the tree by anniesue
my friend* pointed out this robin in the tree

*did I mention that she is short-sighted?!
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Beverley ace
Sooo funny 🤣😂🤣
December 12th, 2023  
