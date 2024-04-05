Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
these weren't here a moment ago!
obviously the colour is more delicate, but I only saw the next two magenta ones in the other pot yesterday
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
5th April 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
