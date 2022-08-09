Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
I wish I'd had this
took "Blanchette" out for lunch with Sheila, but she remained firmly in my bag. So her name could still be Fanton here.
I had an uninspiring brie, olive and tomato tart (very flimsy) and a dull coleslaw. Says something when the best part of the meal is the pot of tea.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4437
photos
53
followers
14
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
161
162
537
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Tiger 2022-2023
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
9th August 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
tiger
,
bag
,
cub
,
yott
,
blanchette
,
fanton
Casablanca
ace
That looks delicious. Looks like Austrian pumpkin oil drizzled on there too....
August 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close