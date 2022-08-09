Previous
I wish I'd had this by anniesue
167 / 365

I wish I'd had this

took "Blanchette" out for lunch with Sheila, but she remained firmly in my bag. So her name could still be Fanton here.

I had an uninspiring brie, olive and tomato tart (very flimsy) and a dull coleslaw. Says something when the best part of the meal is the pot of tea.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

