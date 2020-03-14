Previous
Next
gloucester cathedral by arthurclark
Photo 663

gloucester cathedral

Metal for- get me -not- flowers in memory of loved ones lost in Longfield hospice.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise