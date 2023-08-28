Previous
Thornbury by arthurclark
Thornbury

I went to Thornbury yesterday, alot shops were closed, so I had a wonder around and came upon this x.road which I hadn't seen before, a big Geogian style house on the left with a pretty roundabout intbe middle and modernis houses on the right.
arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
What a lovely spot to happen upon.
August 29th, 2023  
