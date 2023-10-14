Previous
Vulcan Aircraft by arthurclark
Photo 1021

Vulcan Aircraft

I served in the R A F between 1956 and 1959 as an M.T. driver in bomber command,when the V bombers were at there height.,happy days.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise