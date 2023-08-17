Previous
A selection of Tomatoes by arthurclark
Photo 1016

A selection of Tomatoes

I only have room i my greenhouse for five plants so, to mke an interest I grow unusual types of Tomatoes,and yes, even the green ones are ripe and tasty.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
