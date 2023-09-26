Previous
Our Great Grsnddaughter Jemima by arthurclark
Photo 1020

Our Great Grsnddaughter Jemima

This picture was taken last week when it was her 2nd birthday
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Adorable
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise