Photo 783
African violet
Three years ago I was given the bigger plant,this year I split it into two and here is the result.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
0
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
783
photos
12
followers
5
following
214% complete
View this month »
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
14th September 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
