Fuschia Madam Cornelisson by arthurclark
Photo 828

Fuschia Madam Cornelisson

This is a hardy fuschia which is still in bloom ,lovely to see a bit of colour in the garden.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
