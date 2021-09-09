Previous
Great granddaughter by arthurclark
Great granddaughter

Hip hip hooray, born yesterday 14 .35 lb6.4 ozs Jemima Hope, after 48 hr. labour, mother and father O.K.
9th September 2021

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
