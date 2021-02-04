Previous
Flower truck by artsygang
2 / 365

Flower truck

I used coloured pencils and a few cotton tips to blend some of the colours.


Jacqueline
4th February 2021

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
1% complete

Photo Details

moni kozi
Whoa!!!!!!!! This is soooo beautiful!
February 8th, 2021  
