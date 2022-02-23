Day 11/100

Had a go at painting my photo of a friend's ginger cat. Usually for this challenge, I have been only spending 30-60 minutes on a painting. This one took me 3 hours!Tried using gouache white to make the whiskers and white patches, but realised it doesn't show up so well if you haven't got a colour wash background......which I haven't! Too late now LOL.Every day a learning experience. Onwards and upwards.