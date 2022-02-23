Sign up
156 / 365
Day 11/100
Had a go at painting my photo of a friend's ginger cat. Usually for this challenge, I have been only spending 30-60 minutes on a painting. This one took me 3 hours!
Tried using gouache white to make the whiskers and white patches, but realised it doesn't show up so well if you haven't got a colour wash background......which I haven't! Too late now LOL.
Every day a learning experience. Onwards and upwards.
@casablanca
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
February 23rd, 2022
