Day 11/100 by artsygang
156 / 365

Day 11/100

Had a go at painting my photo of a friend's ginger cat. Usually for this challenge, I have been only spending 30-60 minutes on a painting. This one took me 3 hours!

Tried using gouache white to make the whiskers and white patches, but realised it doesn't show up so well if you haven't got a colour wash background......which I haven't! Too late now LOL.

Every day a learning experience. Onwards and upwards.

@casablanca
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
42% complete

Photo Details

