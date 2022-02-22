Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Butterfly
Day 10/100
Had another go at painting one of my photographs. I didn't get the butterfly shape quite right nor its angle, but quite enjoyed having a try and liked stippling in the pink flowers with an almost dry brush.
@casablanca
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
312
photos
35
followers
10
following
42% complete
View this month »
145
147
148
149
151
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@monikozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
@serendypyty
@casablanca
February 22nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Maybe I should have tried to draw it first, but the thought of holding a pencil and drawing terrifies me, so maybe not LOL
February 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@casablanca
This is insane!!!! Wonderful skills!!! Remove the photo and not even you will know that the butterfly isn't precisely the same. For the exact reproduction of the creature, you've got the photo already. You are wonderful. I am looking forward to your coming pieces. Keep up the spirit.
February 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close