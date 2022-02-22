Previous
Next
Butterfly by artsygang
155 / 365

Butterfly

Day 10/100
Had another go at painting one of my photographs. I didn't get the butterfly shape quite right nor its angle, but quite enjoyed having a try and liked stippling in the pink flowers with an almost dry brush.

@casablanca
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Maybe I should have tried to draw it first, but the thought of holding a pencil and drawing terrifies me, so maybe not LOL
February 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@casablanca This is insane!!!! Wonderful skills!!! Remove the photo and not even you will know that the butterfly isn't precisely the same. For the exact reproduction of the creature, you've got the photo already. You are wonderful. I am looking forward to your coming pieces. Keep up the spirit.
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise