This is my 100 Days Art Project from today, day 8.Thought I would try painting a photograph I had taken. Actually, I was quite pleased with this. Tried out using gouache for the waves. No idea how to get the luminescence of the photograph but enjoyed trying to get the shapes right.92 more days to go for this novice! Trying not to think about it.....but having fun so far.Casablanca xx @casablanca