Day 44/100
171 / 365

Day 44/100

My most ambitious thing to try yet. This is my version of Paul Klee's "Castle and Sun" from 1928.

I usually paint for around 30 minutes. This took me 5 hours!

It is not an identical copy of his painting, but my interpretation of the gist of it. I am exhausted now!!

Casablanca lying in a darkened room with a large bottle of rum xx
28th March 2022

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
summerfield
may you rum in peace after doing this thing. 😊 this is fabulous! aces! doing a paul klee is never a thirty-minute kind of thing. your industry and dedication is to be commended and if i was just around your corner i'd be over with another bottle of rum! cheers, mate! @casablanca
March 28th, 2022  
🖌ArtsyGang
@casablanca this is amazing, weather looks dry for you to bring your paints on thursday?!
March 28th, 2022  
