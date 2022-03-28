Sign up
171 / 365
Day 44/100
My most ambitious thing to try yet. This is my version of Paul Klee's "Castle and Sun" from 1928.
I usually paint for around 30 minutes. This took me 5 hours!
It is not an identical copy of his painting, but my interpretation of the gist of it. I am exhausted now!!
Casablanca lying in a darkened room with a large bottle of rum xx
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers...
March 28th, 2022
summerfield
ace
may you rum in peace after doing this thing. 😊 this is fabulous! aces! doing a paul klee is never a thirty-minute kind of thing. your industry and dedication is to be commended and if i was just around your corner i'd be over with another bottle of rum! cheers, mate!
@casablanca
March 28th, 2022
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@casablanca
this is amazing, weather looks dry for you to bring your paints on thursday?!
March 28th, 2022
