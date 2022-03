45/100

After all the painstaking efforts on the Paul Klee yesterday, I thought I was taking on something lighter. Turned out to be a little more complex than I thought LOL.



Meet Scrumpy. She is our Mirror Dinghy and this is an attempt this morning at painting a photo I took of Hubby and The Young Fella sailing her at a lake north of London last Summer. Watercolour as always. Still have not branched out into anything else!



Casablanca