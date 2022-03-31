Sign up
173 / 365
47/100
All change in our house. Hubby has left his job in the City for that last time today and is moving into freelance sailing instruction. So I painted this in honour of the moment. Not a perfect painting, but an idea that fits our diary today.
Casablanca
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
2
0
March 31st, 2022
summerfield
ace
good for him, and congratulations. i so admire your dedication to your craft. aces!
March 31st, 2022
