All change in our house. Hubby has left his job in the City for that last time today and is moving into freelance sailing instruction. So I painted this in honour of the moment. Not a perfect painting, but an idea that fits our diary today.

Casablanca
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

summerfield ace
good for him, and congratulations. i so admire your dedication to your craft. aces!
March 31st, 2022  
