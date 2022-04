We've had a painting by John Dyer in the bathroom for years, sloping horizon, poor perspective, pretty Cornish boats. Very quaint picture, very annoying as its lack of perspective works!!!I started today to research how to paint a cottage and found Jo Grundy' s art and basically copied a couple!!Top / Moonlit Coast ( just imagine there is massive illumination from street lights, not visible in the foreground, lighting the flower beds!!)Bottom / Street Scene ( nicked balloon idea from Vikki!)These will not be binned by Jackie but maybe by the recipients??!!