Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
176 / 365
Whimsy
We've had a painting by
John Dyer
in the bathroom for years, sloping horizon, poor perspective, pretty Cornish boats. Very quaint picture, very annoying as its lack of perspective works!!!
I started today to research how to paint a cottage and found
Jo Grundy' s art
and basically copied a couple!!
Top / Moonlit Coast ( just imagine there is massive illumination from street lights, not visible in the foreground, lighting the flower beds!!)
Bottom / Street Scene ( nicked balloon idea from Vikki!)
These will not be binned by Jackie but maybe by the recipients??!!
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
341
photos
38
followers
10
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Latest from all albums
153
173
155
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@wakelys
@grammyn
@theredcamera
@casablanca
@serendypyty
@salza
@monikozi
@summerfield
@jacqbb
Still not found my style, but I enjoyed losing an afternoon on these
April 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I like these, the colours are really cool. The two birds right over the houses look like sideways sky divers to me, which is also rather fun 🤗 Nice copy, glad you enjoyed yourself. That is most of the point.
April 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Still not found my style, but I enjoyed losing an afternoon on these
I like these, the colours are really cool. The two birds right over the houses look like sideways sky divers to me, which is also rather fun 🤗 Nice copy, glad you enjoyed yourself. That is most of the point.