Previous
Next
Whimsy by artsygang
176 / 365

Whimsy

We've had a painting by John Dyer in the bathroom for years, sloping horizon, poor perspective, pretty Cornish boats. Very quaint picture, very annoying as its lack of perspective works!!!

I started today to research how to paint a cottage and found Jo Grundy' s art and basically copied a couple!!

Top / Moonlit Coast ( just imagine there is massive illumination from street lights, not visible in the foreground, lighting the flower beds!!)
Bottom / Street Scene ( nicked balloon idea from Vikki!)

These will not be binned by Jackie but maybe by the recipients??!!



11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🖌ArtsyGang ace
@wakelys @grammyn @theredcamera @casablanca @serendypyty @salza @monikozi @summerfield @jacqbb

Still not found my style, but I enjoyed losing an afternoon on these
April 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I like these, the colours are really cool. The two birds right over the houses look like sideways sky divers to me, which is also rather fun 🤗 Nice copy, glad you enjoyed yourself. That is most of the point.
April 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise