176 / 365
Ready to go
Day 59/100
A version of my photo today, taken at the corner of the lake on the site where my son works. I did it in just half an hour, so it probably needs more detail adding, but it gives a feel of the atmosphere.
Casablanca
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
April 12th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Oops, forgot to include the link to the photo!
https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2022-04-12
April 12th, 2022
JackieR
ace
A beautiful rendition of the photo, love the colours
April 12th, 2022
