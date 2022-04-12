Previous
Ready to go by artsygang
176 / 365

Ready to go

Day 59/100

A version of my photo today, taken at the corner of the lake on the site where my son works. I did it in just half an hour, so it probably needs more detail adding, but it gives a feel of the atmosphere.

Casablanca
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Casablanca ace
Oops, forgot to include the link to the photo! https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2022-04-12
April 12th, 2022  
JackieR ace
A beautiful rendition of the photo, love the colours
April 12th, 2022  
