177 / 365
60/100
Today's painting was guided by the Irish painter, Frank Clarke, from his book "Paintbox."
It is an exercise in painting with only one colour, burnt umber. Amazing how many shades you can get out of one colour depending on volume of water.
I enjoyed doing this one. The little bird up there is his signature and turns up on all his paintings.
Casablanca
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
4
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
340
photos
38
followers
10
following
48% complete
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
172
153
173
155
174
175
176
177
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th April 2022 12:06pm
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@monikozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
@serendypyty
@casablanca
April 13th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@casablanca
Holy guaccamole!!!!!!!!! This is STUNNING! I just love this! I have no comments... imagine that!
April 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@monikozi
😱😱😱 Wowzer!!!
April 13th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love the way how you painted this rainstorm!
April 13th, 2022
