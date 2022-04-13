Previous
Today's painting was guided by the Irish painter, Frank Clarke, from his book "Paintbox."

It is an exercise in painting with only one colour, burnt umber. Amazing how many shades you can get out of one colour depending on volume of water.

I enjoyed doing this one. The little bird up there is his signature and turns up on all his paintings.

Casablanca
moni kozi ace
@casablanca Holy guaccamole!!!!!!!!! This is STUNNING! I just love this! I have no comments... imagine that!
April 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi 😱😱😱 Wowzer!!!
April 13th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Love the way how you painted this rainstorm!
April 13th, 2022  
