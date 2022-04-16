Sign up
180 / 365
Books
Finally hauled out the watercolours and spent a few hours painting books. Now that I'm looking at the photo there are a few things I would do differently.
@salza
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
3
1
Tags
books
,
salza_art
Casablanca
ace
Nice, I can almost smell the leather binding!
April 17th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
April 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@salza
I really like these books. I would be interested to know what you would change and why. I cannot fault what you have done.
April 17th, 2022
