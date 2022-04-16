Previous
Books by artsygang
Books

Finally hauled out the watercolours and spent a few hours painting books. Now that I'm looking at the photo there are a few things I would do differently.
ace
Casablanca ace
Nice, I can almost smell the leather binding!
April 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@salza I really like these books. I would be interested to know what you would change and why. I cannot fault what you have done.
April 17th, 2022  
