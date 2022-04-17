Sign up
Happy Easter!
Painted this while watching and listening to the online church service this Easter morning. This is day 64/100 Can't believe we have got this far! I am really starting to enjoy painting.
Happy Easter, everyone!
17th Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@casablanca
And it shows! I like the plays with the colours. Well done! Keep it up!
April 17th, 2022
