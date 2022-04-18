Previous
Next
Who Left the Oars On Board? by artsygang
183 / 365

Who Left the Oars On Board?

I set myself the task of watching and doing the lighthouse tutorial. I left the room and when I came back the tutorial for this was running! It has a boat in it!!

No one would leave their moored rowing boat with the oars still in the rollocks!!
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Very nice atmosphere. The occupant of the boat must have gone swimming. I like the colours @30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise