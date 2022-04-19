Previous
Lighthouse Tutorial Done by artsygang
184 / 365

Lighthouse Tutorial Done

It doesn't look like hers, but Moni I do so like her mild, kind and soft style!
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
52% complete

Sally Ings ace
It's been so nice seeing everyone's take on this lighthouse tutorial. The muted tones in the sky and grassy area work well. @30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 27th, 2022  
