189 / 365
The door and more
My wisteria looks more like a grape vine.
It doesn’t come naturally but a fun exercise.
Sue x
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
3
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
359
photos
40
followers
10
following
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
185
161
186
162
187
188
189
163
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
April 27th, 2022
katy
ace
@wakelys
Wow! That was very fast. I think the darker color is what makes it look more like grapes because the shape is perfect. I love the shadowing. Very well done Sue
April 27th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@wakelys
Wow, Sue! You were fast on this one! It does show it was a fast one, but it is very nice in the sketchy feel. And if it is a grapes vine... what would be wrong with that?
I like it how you made this your own.
You crack me up with the fishy... :D :D :D
April 27th, 2022
365 Project
close
