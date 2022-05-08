Final Art Lesson

I've so enjoyed getting "proper tuition" all be it by Zooooooom, and have learnt so much, and now have a greater understanding.



From initial sketch, to 1/ colour blocking 2/ textures and values and 3/ details.



It's not perfect, it's a lot better than I could have achieved 6 weeks ago.



Cocky artist - Jackie 👩‍🎨







