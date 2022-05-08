Sign up
203 / 365
Final Art Lesson
I've so enjoyed getting "proper tuition" all be it by Zooooooom, and have learnt so much, and now have a greater understanding.
From initial sketch, to 1/ colour blocking 2/ textures and values and 3/ details.
It's not perfect, it's a lot better than I could have achieved 6 weeks ago.
Cocky artist - Jackie 👩🎨
8th May 2022
8th May 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
thought about adding that red balloon maybe in the bottom left corner?!
Casablanca
ace
This is fabulous. Well done indeed.
May 27th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
So you should be cocky, it’s great
May 27th, 2022
