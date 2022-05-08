Previous
Final Art Lesson by artsygang
203 / 365

Final Art Lesson

I've so enjoyed getting "proper tuition" all be it by Zooooooom, and have learnt so much, and now have a greater understanding.

From initial sketch, to 1/ colour blocking 2/ textures and values and 3/ details.

It's not perfect, it's a lot better than I could have achieved 6 weeks ago.

Cocky artist - Jackie 👩‍🎨



8th May 2022 8th May 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨
Casablanca ace
This is fabulous. Well done indeed.
May 27th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
So you should be cocky, it’s great
May 27th, 2022  
