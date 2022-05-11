Previous
Next
windmill and rainbow by artsygang
202 / 365

windmill and rainbow

i did a tutorial today from that harriet de winton lady only because i like windmills and i love rainbows. but it only shows i have no business painting in watercolour.

i even had to use a compass and the rainbow came out really shitty, although i think i fared rather well with the sky.

here's the link, if you are so inclined as to use your brushes and paints https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2FiHYh5NnA
11th May 2022 11th May 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Its a beautiful windmill and the rainbow, not bad!
May 13th, 2022  
katy ace
@summerfield nothing wrong with this one! Not having seen the tutorial, I would say the perfect rainbow is all that should be changed. We seldom see a whole complete rainbow and the colors are usually less defined and more blurred together but aside from that the windmill is fabulous and the vanes are wonderfully done! Impressive precision
May 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise