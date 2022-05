windmill and rainbow

i did a tutorial today from that harriet de winton lady only because i like windmills and i love rainbows. but it only shows i have no business painting in watercolour.i even had to use a compass and the rainbow came out really shitty, although i think i fared rather well with the sky.here's the link, if you are so inclined as to use your brushes and paints https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2FiHYh5NnA