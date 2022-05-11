Sign up
202 / 365
windmill and rainbow
i did a tutorial today from that harriet de winton lady only because i like windmills and i love rainbows. but it only shows i have no business painting in watercolour.
i even had to use a compass and the rainbow came out really shitty, although i think i fared rather well with the sky.
here's the link, if you are so inclined as to use your brushes and paints
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2FiHYh5NnA
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
379
photos
44
followers
10
following
55% complete
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
197
198
166
199
200
201
202
203
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th May 2022 7:52pm
Exif
Tags
summerfield-wc
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
remind me to stick to acrylic.
May 13th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Its a beautiful windmill and the rainbow, not bad!
May 13th, 2022
katy
ace
@summerfield
nothing wrong with this one! Not having seen the tutorial, I would say the perfect rainbow is all that should be changed. We seldom see a whole complete rainbow and the colors are usually less defined and more blurred together but aside from that the windmill is fabulous and the vanes are wonderfully done! Impressive precision
May 13th, 2022
remind me to stick to acrylic.