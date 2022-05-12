Previous
The Scream by artsygang
201 / 365

The Scream

Day 89/100 of the challenge and I had a little bash at this weird classic today. It was fun to try but not a serious copy....just my version of it.

Life has been bonkers lately. But on the plus side:
1. I am no longer suffering from post viral fatigue, but am just plain old fashioned tired now.
2. The Young Fella isn't 100% yet either but he made it through an unexpected superlong shift yesterday and still got into work on time today. Trouper.
3. Hubby was away teaching sailing and not due home til Fri night, but called this morning to say he was coming home immediately because of a back injury.
Thankfully responding to painkillers and alternating lying down and walking around and my lovely physio can see him on Monday to assess him and is also a lifelong sailor, so understands the specifics of his needs.

But I still wanted to scream! Not another thing, methought......but I smiled at the idea of painting this, so that was a plus too. Just for fun anyway.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

🖌ArtsyGang

Sally Ings ace
@casablanca the colours are lovely. What a creative way to express how you feel
May 12th, 2022  
