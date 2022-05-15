Previous
happy birthday, sally! by artsygang
205 / 365

happy birthday, sally!

sorry but this cake slice is all i can manage in under 5 minutes and from memory of what a slice looks like.

in watercolour, and acrylic ink.

@summerfielld
15th May 2022 15th May 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
