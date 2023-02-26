Previous
Easter Whimsy by artsygang
Easter Whimsy

It turns out I can sometimes follow a step by step tutorial and come up with something similar to the original. Trying to get a start on the easter season
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers...
JackieR ace
Oh that's beautifully whimsical and beautiful. The expression is spot on. How far did the splatters go from the painting??!!!
February 26th, 2023  
katy ace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMnwtRyafAw

I hope this is the link for it
February 26th, 2023  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond i’m so glad you like it Jackie. I had a great tutorial. The splatters did not go very far because I kept the brush quite close to the paper.
February 26th, 2023  
summerfield ace
so lovely and very whimsy. i like it. aces!
February 27th, 2023  
