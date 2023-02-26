Sign up
267 / 365
Easter Whimsy
It turns out I can sometimes follow a step by step tutorial and come up with something similar to the original. Trying to get a start on the easter season
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
472
photos
43
followers
10
following
258
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th February 2023 5:37pm
JackieR
ace
Oh that's beautifully whimsical and beautiful. The expression is spot on. How far did the splatters go from the painting??!!!
February 26th, 2023
katy
ace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMnwtRyafAw
I hope this is the link for it
February 26th, 2023
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
i’m so glad you like it Jackie. I had a great tutorial. The splatters did not go very far because I kept the brush quite close to the paper.
February 26th, 2023
summerfield
ace
so lovely and very whimsy. i like it. aces!
February 27th, 2023
I hope this is the link for it