312 / 365
Badger Hunter
My son's family has a dachshund so I painted this for them. I notice I forgot the shadow to ground it, and should have made his chest a little thicker, but other than that I like how it turned out
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
312
June 25th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@grammyn
Oooh... dear me! THIS is hilarious! I LOVE the playfulness and the illustration style you develop. But I can not but laugh out loud in the most envious and sympathetic manner for that 'puff' at the rear end! Now that IS a happy accident! Is it?
June 25th, 2023
