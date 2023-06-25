Previous
Badger Hunter by artsygang
312 / 365

Badger Hunter

My son's family has a dachshund so I painted this for them. I notice I forgot the shadow to ground it, and should have made his chest a little thicker, but other than that I like how it turned out
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
@grammyn Oooh... dear me! THIS is hilarious! I LOVE the playfulness and the illustration style you develop. But I can not but laugh out loud in the most envious and sympathetic manner for that 'puff' at the rear end! Now that IS a happy accident! Is it?
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise