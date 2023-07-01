Previous
30 Day Watercolor challenge by artsygang
30 Day Watercolor challenge

@theredcamera "Sun Lit Hills". As we were driving through rural Oregon I was so caught by the beauty of the sun kissing the hills through the storm clouds, I wanted to portray it in WC. Don't get judgy about the presentation..... I had to rip this out of a larger sheet as it was my 5th attempt to get the shades to meld the way I wanted them. And I bought this black paper spiral notebook, I don't know why now, and I've never used it. I thought it would be a good way to store my paintings this month and an incentive to fill the book. Looking forward to seeing the other pieces of art submitted this month. @grammyn @jacqb @wakelys @summerfield @casablanca @monikozi @serendipity @30pics4jackiesdiamond @salza
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
Suzanne ace
Well done.
July 1st, 2023  
