30 Day Watercolor challenge

@theredcamera "Sun Lit Hills". As we were driving through rural Oregon I was so caught by the beauty of the sun kissing the hills through the storm clouds, I wanted to portray it in WC. Don't get judgy about the presentation..... I had to rip this out of a larger sheet as it was my 5th attempt to get the shades to meld the way I wanted them. And I bought this black paper spiral notebook, I don't know why now, and I've never used it. I thought it would be a good way to store my paintings this month and an incentive to fill the book. Looking forward to seeing the other pieces of art submitted this month.