333 / 365
Day 15: Lilac
Went a bit pear shaped....LOL....no pun intended!! But at least it is something on paper on the theme! Kind of a copy of something I saw online but just didn't flow right. Out of time today now, so it will have to do!
Casablanca
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
333
casa-art
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
September 15th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Recognisable as lilac, lovely abstract.
September 15th, 2023
katy
ace
@casablanca
I think it’s a beautiful lilac. I especially like the depth you have achieved with the different tones.
September 15th, 2023
summerfield
ace
aces!
September 15th, 2023
