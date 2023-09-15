Previous
Day 15: Lilac by artsygang
Day 15: Lilac

Went a bit pear shaped....LOL....no pun intended!! But at least it is something on paper on the theme! Kind of a copy of something I saw online but just didn't flow right. Out of time today now, so it will have to do!

15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

JackieR ace
Recognisable as lilac, lovely abstract.
September 15th, 2023  
katy ace
@casablanca I think it’s a beautiful lilac. I especially like the depth you have achieved with the different tones.
September 15th, 2023  
summerfield ace
aces!
September 15th, 2023  
