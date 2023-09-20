Previous
Day 20: Roses by artsygang
Day 20: Roses

This was my freehand attempt at painting roses. Not great but fun to try. Only using one colour throughout.

Late posting as yesterday was so busy. Off to try today's subject now....

Casablanca x
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
92% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
These are lovely.
September 21st, 2023  
summerfield ace
perfect!
September 21st, 2023  
