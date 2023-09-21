Previous
Day 21: Aquarium by artsygang
Day 21: Aquarium

Couldn't find a picture I really liked to copy, so this is made up just for fun.

Casablanca x
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

summerfield ace
oooh! this is fabulous, c. my only comment is you forgot the little bubbles but otherwise i like it. big ACES to you!
September 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@summerfield ahhh that would have been good! Next time, thank you 🥰
September 21st, 2023  
katy ace
@casablanca well done on all the varieties of fish!
September 21st, 2023  
