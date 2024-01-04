Previous
chocolate by aurelieb
4 / 365

chocolate

This is the last piece of chocolate from a box a friend of mine gave me for Christmas. They're excellent, but the box is small so I'm trying to savor them slowly.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Aurelie

@aurelieb
I am a middle aged French expat living in the US. I am trying this project for the third time. I really enjoy photography, but I...
1% complete

