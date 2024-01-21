Previous
Sunday, Craft Day
Sunday, Craft Day

My son has kept asking me to paint all week, but it's just too busy/crazy on week days. We were finally able to take our the paint today...he was so happy, and into it!
21st January 2024

Aurelie

@aurelieb
I am a middle aged French expat living in the US. I am trying this project for the third time. I really enjoy photography, but I...
