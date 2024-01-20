Previous
Box of Paint by aurelieb
10 / 365

Box of Paint

My son was painting today and I got inspired by different colors of the paint bottles in the paint box,
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Aurelie

@aurelieb
I am a middle aged French expat living in the US. I am trying this project for the third time. I really enjoy photography, but I...
