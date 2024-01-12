Previous
Falling in the Snow by aurelieb
8 / 365

Falling in the Snow

This is a photo of my son playing in the snow at night. It's not a photo that I like particularly, it's grainy, the light is bad. But I'm hoping to work on night photos and use this as a point of reference for where I started from.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Aurelie

@aurelieb
I am a middle aged French expat living in the US.
2% complete

