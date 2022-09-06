Sign up
Photo 1078
Probably not the good guy.
I got this McFarlane toys Chaos Space Marine in unpainted grey plastic. I painted him over the past two days. I think he's just about done.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Batfish
@batfish
1078
photos
47
followers
28
following
Tags
toys
,
warhammer
,
diorama
,
action figure
,
40k
365 Project
close